Flames eager to play, make another state run

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team is eager to begin the 2020-2021 season.

The Flames are practicing in preparation for their first game on January 5, 2021. EMS is wearing masks while practicing and plans to wear them during games this season as part of COVID-19 protocols.

EMS is coming off back-to-back appearances in the VISAA Division III state title game during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons. The Flames lost in the championship game and finished as state runner-up both times.

“We have unfinished business and a lot of the guys who are here have been a part of the last two years where we have gotten to the edge and not been able to finish the deal,” said EMS head coach Chad Seibert. “That definitely is something we are striving for.”

Returning to lead the Flames this season is a talented back court that includes junior guards Adam Hatter and Trey Gillenwater. Forward Nick Jones will also play a pivotal role for EMS.

“We’re just really versatile and deep,” said Hatter. “Pretty much anyone we throw out there will do good for us and will not hurt the team.”

EMS is scheduled to play Seton School at Christendom College in Front Royal, VA in the season opener on January 5.

