George Huguely granted appeal hearing over ‘malice’ definition in 2010 UVA slaying case

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WVIR) - A federal judge has granted a limited appeal filed by a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted nearly a decade ago of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

George Huguely has been serving a 23-year prison sentence handed down by a Charlottesville judge in 2012. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Yeardley Love, another UVA lacrosse player who was found dead in her Charlottesville apartment just two weeks before graduation.

Huguely has attempted numerous appeals over the last eight years, but this is the first to not be turned away.

A federal judge on Monday ordered an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the jury improperly used a dictionary to look up the definition of “malice.” The judge also ruled Huguely and his legal team will face an “immense” burden to show that any use of a dictionary - if it occurred - would have unfairly prejudiced his case.

Previously, a juror said a dictionary was used, but another juror denied it. Others couldn’t remember.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

