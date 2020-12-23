Harrisonburg Electric Commission looking to help customers impacted by pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Electric Commission would like to help customers who may have had trouble this year keeping up with their bills during the pandemic.

The energy provider received $23,000 in CARES Act funding from the state to assist customers who may have fallen behind in paying their bills.

To qualify, customers must have fallen behind due to the pandemic and have electric bills that are at least 30 days late for payment.

“Customers that receive the assistance will not have to pay that back,” Brian O’Dell with HEC said. “However, any money that we would have leftover, if we have not applied that to our customer’s accounts by the first week of January, we will have to return that back.”

Customers who may have qualified should have received a letter in the mail. To check if the grant applies to you before the end of the year, you can call HEC at (540) 217-2228.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.