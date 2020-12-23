Advertisement

Harrisonburg High’s “Elf the Musical” available to stream beginning Dec. 23

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School students are debuting “Elf: The Musical” on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Students auditioned virtually and even rehearsed virtually for some time, said assistant director Phil Saunders.

“Then, we moved into a socially distanced, masked outdoor setting where we built a stage at the HHS football field,” Saunders said. “We performed and filmed everything there.”

Saunders said students jumped at the opportunity to be a part of “Elf the Musical” and take a break from the online classroom.

“In the short amount of time that we did get together outside, I think they really did enjoy getting to interact with one another and get to create something together, perform, dance and sing,” Saunders said.

You can stream “Elf the Musical” from Dec. 23 through Dec. 31. Saunders said there are several showings to choose from.

“We took one day at a time and stuck with the idea of creating something that will give people hopefully an escape right now,” Saunders said. “It’s something that families can watch together. You can laugh, sing along, dance along.”

For more information on tickets and stream times, click here, or to send fan mail to the cast and crew, click here.

