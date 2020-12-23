HPD warns against gift card scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With more people shopping online than ever, the Harrisonburg Police Department is warning you to look out for gift card deals among other scams this holiday season.

Sergeant Michael Gulino is one of the supervisors for major crimes at HPD. He says scams tend to uptick slightly during the holidays, but they have been prevalent the last several months.

Gulino says that it’s hard to track these scams, especially if they come from out of the country. He says the biggest thing to look out for is if someone asks you to make a payment for a gift card.

“If somebody calls you or emails you or texts you something that sounds too good to be true, usually it’s a scam, you know, nobody’s gonna send you money and then, you know, request it back,” Gulino said. “A lot of scams we get sometimes too, if you cash a check and you send us back $4,000, you keep a thousand.”

Gulino says if you receive emails like this, delete them and let the calls go to voicemail.

“Talk to somebody you trust, your family or friends, just kind of paint a picture for them you know to make sure you avoid losing some money over something that sounds, you know, legitimate but it’s not,” Gulino said.

Gulino says other scams to look out for include car warranties, donation inquiries, computer virus notifications or ones that asks you to send money for missing jury duty.

