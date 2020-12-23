Internet providers on target to make Christmas installation deadline in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three grants funded with CARES act money are providing internet access for some neighborhoods in Augusta County. But, the deadline to have those projects done is quickly approaching.

Internet providers say they’ll be done on Christmas day, just like they’re supposed to be. In fact, some projects are already done and connections are underway.

“We just assumed that internet connection was available everywhere for everyone, and we were sorely mistaken,” said Heather Csady. She moved from Florida to the Mountain Run subdivision in Churchville a year and a half ago. She uses satellite for the internet.

“It’s very, very sketchy. We pay an arm and a leg for really horrible service.” For more reliable internet, Csady travels to the Churchville Library parking lot.

Joel Frazier’s wife works from their Fort Defiance home. “She does lots of video conferencing which has been somewhat of a challenge,” said Frazier. They have high-speed DSL, but at 10 Mbps it’s not always workable.

“You know delays and screen renderings. It’s chopping. You lose audio. It may drop, you pick it back up.”

Everything is about to change for these two families. They’re getting fiber.

“This is gonna be huge for us,” stated Csady. “I won’t have to come into town to do my tele-med appointments to my doctors. That my kids will be able to research at home again. My husband will actually be able to work from home where that’s not even an option.”

“It’s so long overdue, my goodness,” said Frazier.

Augusta County Supervisor Pam Carter, who advocates for improving internet access, says this wouldn’t be possible without these CARES act grants.

“We’d have to take out tremendous loans which is a burden on taxpayers, and you don’t want to do that,” said Carter.

The grant covers 80% of the installation. Augusta County and the providers are each responsible for 10%.

“If there’s one good thing that came out of the pandemic was to elevate the inequities for broadband across the country,” said Carter

“It really is such a huge blessing from this pandemic,” stated Csady.

There are still many pockets throughout Augusta County with internet access issues, but Carter says they will continue to seek out funding opportunities and look for ways to partner with providers.

