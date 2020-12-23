Advertisement

Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park

Machicomoco State Park.
Machicomoco State Park.(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say a land acquisition in Gloucester County has brought Virginia one step closer to opening its 40th state park.

A Tuesday news release says the Conservation Fund transferred 643 acres known as Timberneck Farm to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The land will be part of a state park situated along the York River named Machicomoco that’s expected to open in early 2021.

Dominion Energy provided $25 million for the project through an agreement intended to mitigate the effects of a significant transmission line project. The release says the name “Machicomoco” was proposed by the Native American tribes in the region who contributed to the park design.

