Land buy intended to protect iconic Appalachian Trail views

Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.
Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.(NBC29)
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups has purchased nearly 600 acres of land in Virginia intended to protect the scenic vistas from one of the most popular spots on the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, The Conservation Fund and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club announced the acquisition Tuesday.

The Roanoke Times reports the groups spent more than $1 million on three private parcels of land, aided in large part by a contribution from the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, which is designed to cross underneath the trail.

In August, Mountain Valley pledged up to $19.5 million for trail improvements.

