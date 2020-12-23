Local mental health professional says ask for help if you are alone for the holidays and feeling down

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — As we continue through the holiday season during an unprecedented time, people may be spending the holidays alone for the first time, or just simply have not seen their family in months.

Mental health professionals say it is important to acknowledge the “why” in all of this.

“I am doing this for the safety of my grandmother or I am doing this because I work in an environment where I may come into contact with somebody who has COVID, so I want to keep others in my family safe,” Sabrina Burress, the executive director of the ARROW Project said.

The ARROW Project is an organization that aims to provide the Staunton Augusta and Waynesboro community with mental health services through partnerships, programming, and professional development.

Buress explained how making it clear about why it may be important to spend the holidays away from family is a way to mitigate some of the stress of being alone. She said after acknowledging why you are doing this, remember it is okay not to be okay.

“I have seen my parents twice since March. That’s really hard. I am acknowledging that feels really crappy for me but also what can I do at home? Watch a favorite movie, cook a nice meal,” Burress explained.

If you are alone for the holidays and feeling down, Burress said to ask for help.

“There are some really clear signs that maybe something is not okay so if you are noticing those signs, reach out. reach out. Reach out to the crisis lines. If you are currently seeing a counselor, reach out to your counselor,” Burress explained.

To find more information about mental health opportunities and The ARROW Project, click here.

Local health officials continue to urge the community to celebrate safely and the 3 Ws. Wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.