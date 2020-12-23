Advertisement

Mary Baldwin University plans to test all students returning to campus for the spring semester for COVID-19

By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University officials said they are preparing for the spring semester by starting the first week with heightened safety measures in place and testing all students for COVID-19.

All students will be tested for COVID-19 twice upon returning to campus. This will happen in two rounds.

The first round is scheduled for January 10 and 11. These will be rapid tests to highlight anyone currently infected with the virus.

A second round is scheduled for six to seven days later to show anyone who may have been asymptomatic or not yet showing signs of infection, as well as to rule out any false-negatives.

“We were successful in bringing students back in the fall and we made sure we followed all the CDC guidelines. We’ve been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health during all of this,” said Dr. Deborah Greubel, MBU’s chief health officer and a lead on the university’s pandemic response team.

Everyone must monitor symptoms for two weeks prior to returning to campus. The university said those who test positive will be isolated off-campus.

“We have set up a team that will work with any positive cases that we get and we will take care of those immediately on the same day of testing,” Dr. Greubel explained.

School officials said the protocol is subject to change, but everything is dependent on the MBU community working together.

“There is very good data out there that says because students are following those hygiene protocols, the spread in the classroom is minuscule,” Dr. Greubel explained. “As much as work as the team has done to provide the guidance, it would only be as good as the people who follow the guidance. The success is really for the student.”

To track COVID-19 cases at Mary Baldwin University, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front on the way for Christmas Eve
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 2 facing charges after Monday night pursuit in Staunton

Latest News

Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day