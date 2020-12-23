Mary Baldwin University plans to test all students returning to campus for the spring semester for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University officials said they are preparing for the spring semester by starting the first week with heightened safety measures in place and testing all students for COVID-19.

All students will be tested for COVID-19 twice upon returning to campus. This will happen in two rounds.

The first round is scheduled for January 10 and 11. These will be rapid tests to highlight anyone currently infected with the virus.

A second round is scheduled for six to seven days later to show anyone who may have been asymptomatic or not yet showing signs of infection, as well as to rule out any false-negatives.

“We were successful in bringing students back in the fall and we made sure we followed all the CDC guidelines. We’ve been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health during all of this,” said Dr. Deborah Greubel, MBU’s chief health officer and a lead on the university’s pandemic response team.

Everyone must monitor symptoms for two weeks prior to returning to campus. The university said those who test positive will be isolated off-campus.

“We have set up a team that will work with any positive cases that we get and we will take care of those immediately on the same day of testing,” Dr. Greubel explained.

School officials said the protocol is subject to change, but everything is dependent on the MBU community working together.

“There is very good data out there that says because students are following those hygiene protocols, the spread in the classroom is minuscule,” Dr. Greubel explained. “As much as work as the team has done to provide the guidance, it would only be as good as the people who follow the guidance. The success is really for the student.”

To track COVID-19 cases at Mary Baldwin University, click here.

