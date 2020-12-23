MRRJ retests inmates, staff for COVID-19

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail reports the facility has conducted a re-test for inmates and staff on Dec. 21 for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ), 60 additional inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 464 inmates have tested positive since the facility’s widespread testing on Nov. 25.

The release says subsequent to the last update from the facility, MRRJ has been notified of an additional three inmates testing positive from the previous week’s test. MRRJ says the facility is housing 796 inmates in custody as of Dec. 21.

MRRJ says one staff member has tested positive for the virus since Dec. 17, and one staff member has tested positive from the Dec. 21 testing. These staff members are isolating at home, and a total of 71 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13.

Per the release, MRRJ provided a summary of the data that was collected from the recent facility-wide COVID-19 testing:

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.

Of the 30 inmate housing units 19 had no inmates test positive.

8 of the 11 housing units with positive cases had less than three positive cases.

Of the 60 positive tests, 43 were from three male housing units.

Only three female inmates tested positive (all from the same housing unit); all other female inmates had either previously tested positive or tested negative.

Two inmates released since December 21, 2020 tested positive. Each inmate was provided a letter with instructions for self-isolation pending the test results. The Public Health Department has been provided the names for notification of the test results.

MRRJ has test results pending from 7 inmates.

All other inmates are isolating in place.

MRRJ says the restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and staff continue to coordinate with the Virginia Department of Health to plan a retest for staff and inmates again within the next week.

This latest retest comes a few days after families and community members held a peaceful protest outside of the jail. You can read more about the protest in the stories linked below.

