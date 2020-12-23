Advertisement

New Market veteran receives new roof for Christmas

Crews arrived ready to work at 8 a.m. and wrapped up around 2 p.m.
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, the sound of tiny hammers filled the air on Cadet Road. But it wasn’t the sound from Santa’s workshop. Instead, it was the roof of George McKenzie.

“My wife and I noticed a leak in our roof a while back and I made a phone call to just try and get the work patched up,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie is a U.S. Navy Veteran and said he was shocked when he learned he was picked for the Owen Corning Roof Deployment Program.

The national project aims to help U.S. veterans every year who made a sacrifice for our country. McKenzie said he joined the Navy in honor of his grandfather, who also served in the military.

McKenzie was stationed in Portsmouth, Va. as a hospital corpsman before ending his service due to an injury.

“Unfortunately, some things happened, and well, I’m 100 percent service-connected disabled so I’m here now,” McKenzie said.

Thanks to work from Best Choice Roofing and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, the entire roof is paid for and will serve McKenzie for many years to come.

“The thing we want people to do with it is to pay it forward,” Emory Brooks, with Best Choice Roofing, said. “We’re able to just promote that season of giving out there to the world and hopefully more people will do what we’re doing.”

Sharing this Christmas gift is something McKenzie said he plans to do this year as he welcomes his family home on Christmas Day.

“I was unbelievably surprised,” McKenzie said. “This is for us but in the long run it’ll be for my family.”

