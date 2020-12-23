No. 7 WVU falls to hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 7 West Virginia men’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Kansas, 79-65, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks made 16 three-pointers in the victory with Christian Braun draining six three’s and scoring a team-high 22 points. Five different players scored in double-figures for Kansas. West Virginia was led in scoring by Sean McNeil, who scored a game-high 24 points (6-10 3pt FG).

WVU falls to 7-2 overall (1-1 Big 12). The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at Oklahoma on January 2.

