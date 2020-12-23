Advertisement

Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned

Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and attorney David Lane, left, before he and his wife were sentenced in connection with the balloon boy hoax on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009, in Fort Collins, Colo.(AP Photo/Rich Abrahamson, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — A couple convicted of criminal charges in the “balloon boy” hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado.

Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in an homemade UFO-shaped silver helium balloon in 2009.

Dozens of emergency responders and two Colorado National Guard helicopters scrambled to save the boy as video footage of the enormous balloon floating far above the ground made national news.

But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the hoax to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.

Eleven years later, the couple has now “paid the price in the eyes of the public” and shouldn’t have to be dragged down by a criminal record for the rest of their lives, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago,” said Polis, a first-term Democrat.

Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.

