Police crack down on drunk driving this holiday season

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season means extra police on staff to keep the roads clear of drunk drivers. According to the DMV website, 32% of all traffic fatalities in 2019 were alcohol-related.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide checkpoint campaign in an effort to bring drunk driving to a halt, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Harrisonburg Police Department is doing saturation patrols.

That means more individual officers on the street patrolling.

Sergeant Ron Howard said he hopes fewer people will be out because of restrictions.

“As far as the bars closing at 10 o’clock, and you know folks minimizing the gathering aspect to hopefully reduce the COVID spread, then hopefully the numbers should be down,” he said.

Howard said the department is running these patrols through January 1st.

“If the COVID restrictions do lighten or we get back to some normality, then yes, we will go back to having checkpoints at some point,” Howard said.

If you do plan to go out, officials advise you to plan ahead for a safe ride home.

