Powerful cold front on the way for Christmas Eve

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -(WHSV) - A very strong cold front is on the way for Christmas Eve. Be sure to check back for updates.

Thursday: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Cloudy with rain through the day. There will be some breaks in there but also especially later in the day, rain heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s so turning more mild late day. It’s possible we may even be warmer than this with the front slowing down, we may not even reach highs until closer to 6/7pm and it’s possible to make it into the upper 50s)

That, is one powerhouse of a cold front coming in Thursday. Highs pushing mid to even upper 50s into the evening!

Then BAM-

Santa leaving behind some of that North Pole weather.

We are looking at a 30° temp drop in 12 hours pic.twitter.com/Xf8s8megBC — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 23, 2020

Winds also picking up in the afternoon. Sustained from the south at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30-40mph and turning more windy into the evening. You may want to think about your Christmas decorations with the high winds on the way. It will be a good idea to secure things up around the house and deflate any inflatables with the high winds, especially for Christmas eve and early Christmas Day. Be careful with any driving especially on the highways or over mountainous areas.

Winds are going to be cranking Thursday and Friday.

Strongest Thursday afternoon through Thursday night

At this point easily 30-40mph but may be raising that to 50mph.

When the cold gets here, feels like temps will be in the teens Christmas day#NorthpoleWeather pic.twitter.com/z6dH3tYssn — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 23, 2020

While melting snow and heavy rain can sometimes lead to flooding concerns, any flooding threat would be isolated, in more flood prone spots and more so for areas that picked up the most snow. More than anything it will be just be very muddy with a lot of standing water in fields and along the roads. Rainfall expected to be about 1-2″. A few lower amounts across the western Potomac Highlands, highest amounts around the Blue Ridge.

In the evening temperatures remain mild and in the 50s. Starting to see more breaks in the rain. By mid-late evening rain will be mixing with snow for the Potomac Highlands and changing over to all snow for the Allegheny mountains. As the Valley starts to dry out, there may be some wet snow mixing in at the very end. With warm road temperatures in the Valley, roadways will likely just be wet.

Windy for Thursday evening with winds 10-25 mph for the entire viewing area with gusts up to 30-40mph. Highest gusts will be as the front crosses. As the cold front crosses overnight drying out in the Valley and snow for the Alleghenies. A few snow showers for the Potomac Highlands. It will be very windy and temperatures drop rapidly behind the front. We may see a 30 degree temperature drop in about 12 hours.

Feels-like temp for Christmas Day (WHSV)

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s, and temperatures remain in the 20s for the day. A very cold and windy Christmas day.

Upslope snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains. Because of the high winds, we may see some blowing flurries east of the Alleghenies and a few snow squalls. Where we have squalls, yes isolated in the Valley too, this can accumulate to about a dusting. So don’t be surprised to see some Christmas flurries or a few quick snow squalls. The greatest accumulation will be across the Allegheny mountains where several inches of snow will be expected.

East of Route 220: up to 1″ with a few locally higher totals where there may be a heavier snow squall.

East of Shenandoah Mountain into Virginia: A dusting where there are squalls in the Valley, especially for higher terrain. In a heavier squall up to 1″ but that might be pushing it.

Highs only reach the mid to upper 20s with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts 20-30+ mph.

Wind chills will be in the teens so it is going to be a very blustery Christmas day. Winds will calm down with sunset.

