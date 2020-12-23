Rain on the way and much colder by Christmas

(WHSV) - A quiet day today before rain arrives on Christmas Eve and then brings a dramatic temperature drop for Christmas Day.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds for the day. A very pleasant afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph. The snow melt continues so expect a lot of muddy spots.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the upper 30s as clouds thicken up ahead of our next system. Still breezy at times in our West Virginia locations with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and wind gusts 25-35 mph. Temperatures warming into the 40s overnight with rain arriving after midnight. Low temperatures should occur sometime in the late evening

CHRISTMAS EVE: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy with rain through the day. There will be some breaks in there but also especially later in the day, rain heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s so turning more mild late day. It’s possible we may even be warmer than this with the front slowing down, we may not even reach highs until closer to 6/7pm and it’s possible to make it into the upper 50s)

Winds also picking up in the afternoon. Sustained from the south at 10-25 mph, gusts up to 30mph and turning more windy into the evening. You may want to think about your Christmas decorations with the high winds on the way. Gusts 30-40mph at times. It will be a good idea to secure things up around the house and deflate any inflatables with the high winds, especially for Christmas eve and early Christmas Day. Be careful with any driving especially on the highways or over mountainous areas.

While melting snow and heavy rain can sometimes lead to flooding concerns, any flooding threat would be isolated, in more flood prone spots and more so for areas that picked up the most snow. More than anything it will be just be very muddy with a lot of standing water in fields and along the roads. Rainfall expected to be about 1-2″. A few lower amounts across the western Potomac Highlands, highest amounts around the Blue Ridge.

Starting the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until the cold front passage sometime between 8-10 pm. Earlier for areas west versus east. Once that cold front passes, temperatures plummet. Starting to see more breaks in the rain. By mid-late evening rain will be mixing with snow for the Potomac Highlands and changing over to all snow for the Allegheny mountains. As the Valley starts to dry out, there may be some wet snow mixing in at the very end. With warm road temperatures in the Valley, roadways will likely just be wet.

Still rainy Christmas Eve night with temperatures beginning to fall. (WHSV)

Windy for Thursday evening with winds 10-25 mph for the entire viewing area with gusts up to 30-40mph. Highest gusts will be as the front crosses. As the cold front crosses overnight drying out in the Valley and snow for the Alleghenies. A few snow showers for the Potomac Highlands. It will be very windy and temperatures drop rapidly behind the front. We may see a 20-30 degree temperature drop in about 12 hours. It’s possible with the high winds there could be a few power outages, but not widespread. Temperatures by morning down into the upper teens in West Virginia and in the low to mid 20s for the Valley.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s, and temperatures remain in the 20s for the day. A very cold and windy Christmas day.

Upslope snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains. Because of the high winds, we may see some blowing flurries east of the Alleghenies and a few snow squalls. Where we have squalls, yes isolated in the Valley too, this can accumulate to about a dusting. So don’t be surprised to see some Christmas flurries or a few quick snow squalls. The greatest accumulation will be across the Allegheny mountains where 4-8″ of snow will be expected.

Other areas besides the Allegheny Mountains in our West Virginia locations could see 1-3″, depending on elevation and how far west you are located.

East of Shenandoah Mountain: A dusting is possible for the Valley.

The Allegheny Mountains are looking to get several inches of snow. The potential for a few inches is also possible depending on elevation for the rest of West Virginia. The Valley could see a dusting. (WHSV)

Highs only reach the mid to upper 20s with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts 25-35+ mph.

Wind chills in the teens so it is going to be a very blustery Christmas day. Partly cloudy Christmas night with lows in the mid teens for the Valley and around 10 degrees in West Virginia.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cool, not windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy as temperatures will return to average for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the day as we watch for another system. Currently looking at a few showers to start off the next work week and highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine but cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.