Advertisement

Rockingham County school bus driver helps make one student’s Christmas

Millie Baum gave one middle schooler a bike and an Xbox.
Millie Baum gave one middle schooler a bike and an Xbox.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A bus driver from Rockingham County is brightening one student’s Christmas with some presents his family couldn’t get for him.

Millie Baum has been a bus driver for 40 years. She says she has always helped out children in need.

A student from JF Hillyard Middle School wanted a bike last summer and an Xbox for Christmas, so Baum decided to help out the family.

“We’re kinda looking out for him and just trying to make the best Christmas for him,” Baum said. “And you can about tell the ones on the bus that doesn’t get the attention that needs it, doesn’t get the attention they should get.”

Baum says she is also helping a family in her community by taking care of a bill they have to pay.

“I would like to see more people reaching out to families that need it other than their own,” Baum said. “You know, I do it, and I’d just like to see more people getting together and doing that.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front on the way for Christmas Eve
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 2 facing charges after Monday night pursuit in Staunton

Latest News

Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day