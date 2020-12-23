Rockingham County school bus driver helps make one student’s Christmas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A bus driver from Rockingham County is brightening one student’s Christmas with some presents his family couldn’t get for him.

Millie Baum has been a bus driver for 40 years. She says she has always helped out children in need.

A student from JF Hillyard Middle School wanted a bike last summer and an Xbox for Christmas, so Baum decided to help out the family.

“We’re kinda looking out for him and just trying to make the best Christmas for him,” Baum said. “And you can about tell the ones on the bus that doesn’t get the attention that needs it, doesn’t get the attention they should get.”

Baum says she is also helping a family in her community by taking care of a bill they have to pay.

“I would like to see more people reaching out to families that need it other than their own,” Baum said. “You know, I do it, and I’d just like to see more people getting together and doing that.”

