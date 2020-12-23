Salvation Army preparing to serve Christmas meals to 150 people in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army on Ridge Street in Charlottesville is making sure everyone who wants and needs a hot meal on Christmas Day gets one.

“We are the only hot meal a lot of these people get. We serve a very underserved population. A lot of the church soup kitchens have closed up,” Salvation Army Cook Robert Powell said.

The Salvation Army says it has seen more new faces looking for a meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hopefully anybody in Charlottesville that needs a hot meal gets it and nobody goes hungry on Christmas,” Powell said.

That’s why from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, December 25, the Salvation Army will be handing out homemade meals to anyone in need. This will replace its normal food service from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. on Friday.

“We will be serving a turkey meal with stuffing and green beans, and we will be serving a ham with macaroni and cheese that day for people at dinner,” Powell said.

For Powell, giving back this holiday season is personal: He knows what it’s like to be hungry.

“I started out as a shelter guest. I was homeless here. I grew up in a family with a volunteering spirit, so it’s important for me to give back to my community” Powell said.

Staff at the Salvation Army have been working around the clock to make sure hundreds of meals go out the door Christmas Day to those who need it the most.

