Staunton Fire and Rescue responds to house fire Wednesday morning

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Fire and Rescue officials report units were dispatched to a structure fire on Wednesday morning in Staunton, where occupants of a house were reported to be trapped.

According to a press release from Staunton Fire and Rescue, officials were dispatched to the fire located on Richardson Street on Dec. 23 at 9:50 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from a two-story single-family home, with people on a roof on the back of the house.

The press release says crews entered to effect rescue attempts while a ladder was also placed to access the roof area. Officials say four individuals were removed from harm’s way.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, and four individuals were evaluated. None of them were transported, although officials report one individual suffered minor burns.

According to the press release, the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office and was determined to be accidental. There were smoke alarms present, which notified the individuals of the fire.

Staunton Fire and Rescue says a total of six occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist with the family’s needs.

