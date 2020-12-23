Traditions restaurant pushes through pandemic despite closing rumors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Traditions restaurant in Harrisonburg is a favorite for buffet-style among locals, and it’s faced many Covid-19 related challenges. Now rumors of them having to close down are looming.

Traditions has been around for 19 years, and Kayla Smith has owned it for two and a half of them after the previous owner.

“I worked for him for about 15 years before I took over, and he has helped along the way, teach me a lot to continue on the tradition,” she says.

Smith says she’s received a few calls from customers hearing rumors about the restaurant closing. She says they are not, but they are struggling through the pandemic.

“There are a good many restaurants that have closed or are closing, but that is not us,” she says. “We have struggled through this time for sure, but no plans on closing at all.”

They have put measures in place such as wearing masks and gloves when getting food from the buffet stations, but she says some customers are waiting until it’s safer to dine in again.

“That’s to be expected, you know people are being cautious, understandably,” she says. “But it has definitely affected us, and we’re down significantly from what we were before the pandemic.”

Smith says they have adjusted employees’ schedules to help with the loss of some customers, but says some regulars have still been showing up.

“We do have a lot of regulars come multiple times every single week. We have had different groups, church groups that have bought large numbers of gift cards, and things like that that have helped us also,” she says. “Our crowd is very dedicated, we do have we know a lot of our customers by names, and it’s a very special place, and so yeah it’s become a routine for a lot of people to come here.”

Regulars who have not been dining still call to show their support.

“We have had even a lot of our regular customers in the past that have called us and said ‘look, we’re not gonna be able to come in through the pandemic, but we want to touch base and make sure everyone’s doing okay,’ and that they will return when things get better.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.