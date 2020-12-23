VADOC: 413 total COVID-19 positive offenders, 69 active staff cases at Augusta Correctional Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 dashboard, Augusta Correctional Center continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases among offenders and staff.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, the dashboard reports there are 371 offenders on-site at Augusta Correctional Center who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six offenders who have tested positive are currently in hospitals.

The dashboard also reports one offender who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

In total, the dashboard reports 413 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19. This number includes positive offenders who are onsite and in the hospital, as well as those who have been released or transferred in or out of the facility. Offender deaths and recovered cases are also included in this total.

The dashboard also reports 69 active COVID-19 cases among staff, including employees and contractors.

To view the Virginia Department of Corrections’ dashboard, click here. The dashboard is updated at 5 p.m. each day.

