VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has launched a COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard on its website.

The dashboard, which can be found here and will be updated daily, shows how many total vaccine doses have been administered throughout Virginia, the number of people in the commonwealth who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, the number of people in the commonwealth fully vaccinated and the number of new vaccine doses administered.

VDH says the number of new vaccine doses administered are the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m.

The dashboard also shows the total number of vaccine doses distributed throughout Virginia, and the number of new vaccine doses distributed.

As of December 23, VDH reports 227,425 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the commonwealth. So far, 19,943 total vaccine doses have been administered, with the same number of people vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the dashboard.

The Virginia Department of Health says the current available COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, given three or four weeks apart, depending on which vaccine is received. Because of this, and how recently the vaccines were distributed throughout Virginia, zero Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

The dashboard uses information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS), which allows providers to know when to give a second dose of a vaccine to an individual and which type of vaccine to give.

“The goal of VIIS is to support patients and their healthcare providers in making health decisions by providing reliable, easy-to-access information about a patient’s immunization history. It only contains information about immunizations and does not contain any other medical history about individuals,” a news release from the Virginia Department of Health says.

The goal of the dashboard is to keep the public informed about the numbers of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered in Virginia, but VDH says vaccine numbers on the dashboard may lag at times.

“The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered that is displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered,” the news release says. “The data on administered vaccines comes from VIIS. Providers across the Commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS.”

To read the full press release from the Virginia Department of Health regarding the new dashboard, click here.

