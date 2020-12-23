Virginia projects to receive more than $6M in GO Virginia Grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More than $6 million will go toward Virginia projects thanks to Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday. Two allocations of the GO Virginia grants will support 11 projects.

The first allocation will go toward two statewide projects and six regional projects that grow Virginia’s business-ready sites portfolio, provide additional capacity to expand talent pipelines in key industries and support the growth of startup businesses engaged in coastal resilience and life sciences initiatives, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The second allocation was awarded to three projects through the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. This program was created in April 2020 by the GO Virginia Board in order to deploy community resources for mitigating the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the funding will leverage an additional $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with economic diversification and growth efforts in Virginia.

“These projects leverage the assets of each region and forge innovative partnerships that will help tackle some of our most pressing challenges,” said Governor Northam. “GO Virginia is providing exactly the kind of investment we need to move our economy forward, drive private-sector growth, and continue our progress toward an equitable and sustainable recovery in the months ahead.”

“The GO Virginia regional councils are demonstrating that we can approach our economic recovery strategically even amid this incredibly challenging year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These awarded projects will help address the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic while supporting job creation and new investment in high-growth sectors.”

Since GO Virginia’s creation in 2017, it has funded 149 projects and awarded around $52.2 million to support regional economic development efforts.

The two statewide grant awards will go to the Coastal Resilience and Adaption Economy and to Virginia Bio Connect, which will benefit the city of Roanoke, among other areas.

Regional grants will be awarded to Wildwood Natural Gas Extension, Central Virginia Community College Career and Technical Education Academy, the LaGrange Industrial Park Master Planning and Preliminary Engineering Report, Regional Robotics Innovation Hub, the RVA-757 Connects I-64 Corridor Talent Pipeline: Today and Tomorrow Initiative and Venture Central.

Grants awarded through the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program will go toward the Capital Region Small Business Development Center Launch, Virginia Virtual Maritime Trades Training and the Regional Business and Professional Connector Platform.

To learn more about these projects and the funding they will receive, click here.

