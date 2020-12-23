Advertisement

Youth director accused of child pornography, indecent liberties with fostered child

Benjamin James Nagle, the executive director of the Office on Youth in Fredericksburg, faces...
Benjamin James Nagle, the executive director of the Office on Youth in Fredericksburg, faces several youth sex crimes.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A youth director in Spotsylvania County is facing felony charges after police said he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Benjamin James Nagle, 40, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the drug control act, one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Nagle is the executive director of the Office on Youth, serving the greater Fredericksburg area. An anonymous complaint tipped police toward the activity, and it was given to the county’s child victim unit.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who was fostered by Nagle, and found several images of suspected child pornography and evidence that showed Nagle provided narcotics to the minor. Detectives have identified the minor in some confiscated images.

Nagle is being held with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Detectives are continuing to investigate and work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to evaluate and identify any known images. They are also determining if there are any more individuals that may have had inappropriate contact with Nagle.

If you know any additional information about this crime or others, call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. You can also submit a tip at this link.

