A frigid Christmas day, more sunshine for the weekend

(WHSV) - A cold Christmas Day but more sunshine by the weekend,

FLOODING CONCERNS: Melting snow and heavy rain can sometimes lead to flooding concerns. Rivers will continue to rise now as the rain stops. Be aware that rivers will be rising as well as smaller creeks and tributaries. Avoid driving through flood waters, just wait for it to recede. With the rapid cold some areas of standing water can freeze.

WINDS: Most of the winds have been delayed due to more stable air. However as the front crosses and moves east, expect gusty winds overnight. Gusts 30-40mph at times and a few higher gusts at elevations above 3,000′.

SNOW: Snow will persist across the Allegheny mountains into Friday. Elsewhere expect some flurries and a few snow squalls. In any squall there can be reduced visibility quickly as well as some quick accumulation. With ground temperatures rapidly cooling there can be slick spots.

FLASH FREEZE: With the rapid cooling and a wet ground, a flash freeze is possible. It depends on how much the winds can dry out some surfaces. Use caution on roads, bridges and overpasses where they may be some ice build up quickly.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s, and temperatures remain in the 20s for the day. Mostly cloudy and a very cold and windy Christmas day. Highs only reach the mid to upper 20s but with the wind, it will feel like the teens.

Wind will be strongest early in the day. Gusts 20-30 mph. Calming down around sunset.

SNOW: Upslope snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains and flurries and snow squalls east of the Alleghenies. Where we have squalls, yes isolated in the Valley too, this can accumulate. So don’t be surprised to see some Christmas flurries or a few quick snow squalls. The greatest accumulation will be across the Allegheny mountains where 3-6″ of snow will be expected. Isolated higher totals especially for western Pendleton, Grant, and into Tucker counties.

Other areas in our West Virginia locations could see a trace to 2″, depending on elevation and how far west you are located, and snow squalls. Snow squalls are narrow bands of snow and in any heavy squall, snow can accumulate quickly but in a limited area. This also includes the mountains on the west side of Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah counties as well as Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge.

East of Shenandoah and Little North Mountain in the Valley: A trace of snow is possible but if snow squalls develop, a quick inch of snow could accumulate. This is all going to be dependent on snow squalls. These are banded, so it’s not widespread. Not everyone will see snow. Elsewhere with the winds we can even see blowing flurries at times.

3-6"+ for the Allegheny Mountains, T-2" for the rest of West Virginia, far western Virginia, and the Blue RIdge Mountains, possible trace to an inch for the Valley. (WHSV)

Winds calming down with sunset. Christmas night lows in the mid teens for the Valley and around 10 degrees in West Virginia. It will be a very Frigid Christmas night as skies clear out.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cool with wind staying on the lighter side. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. It may be a bit breezy at times but winds shifting out of the south.

A cold evening with temperatures below freezing. Mostly clear as temperatures fall down into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds nearly calm.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures will return to average for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day as we have a weak system coming into the region. Currently looking at a few spotty showers to start off the next work week and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy at times through the day. Rain will be minimal and not widespread. Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A sunny day and cool, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 40s.

It looks like our next system should be coming by Thursday bringing another batch of rain.

