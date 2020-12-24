BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people spend the first few days after Christmas returning items to stores, so the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia has some tips to make the process as painless as possible.

BBB of Central Virginia President and CEO Barry Moore says to make sure you research each store’s return policy before showing up because many policies have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID has been with us for long enough that all stores and retailers have some sort of a policy on returning and exchanging,” Moore said. “Check it out ahead of time. Do your research when you purchase or you order it.”

Moore also says it is important to keep your receipts handy in case you want to return an item and to make sure returns are done in a timely fashion.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.