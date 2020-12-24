Advertisement

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in the Willamette National Forest.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

After two nights in the forest 4 year old Zelda is reunited with her mom! Zelda and her grandparents (reported missing...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front Christmas Eve
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday

Latest News

Folks walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts
Christmas Eve shoppers
Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve
Cold air on the way
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast
Project Grows provided Martha's Meals on Wheels with fresh vegetables every other Friday this...
Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County
COVID cases within all VADOC facilities are updated daily at 5 p.m.
Local correctional facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks