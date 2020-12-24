Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge distributed $400,000 worth of grants to 42 non-profit organizations in the city of Staunton and Augusta County. The funding is supported by CARES Act funding to directly support organizations that have seen an increase in need as the pandemic continues.

“Every member of our non-profit sector has had to overcome multiple obstacles this year, while the need for their services has been greater than ever. We are incredibly proud of how they have responded to those challenges and worked together to create solutions for the greater good of our community,” Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation said in a press release.

Martha’s Meals on Wheels were one of the local organizations to receive a grant. The organization said the need for meals increased 31%.

“During the COVID, we did not miss any days delivering meals. Some of the clients fell on hard times and had some challenges. Sometimes family members paid for the meals and the family members lost their jobs. We have been very thankful to receive additional funding this year. This is going to help us tremendously through contributions and paying for those meals,” Sally Crickard with Martha’s Meals on Wheels explained.

MOW received $4,000 in grant money. Crickard said by the end of the year they will have served about 6,000 meals. Last year, the organization served 4,300 meals.

“I would like to thank our volunteers and our donors because without them, none of this would be possible. This would not go efficiently, we have people that deliver every Thanksgiving,” Crickard said. “The only day we do not deliver is on a weather inclement day or Christmas day.”

Staunton provided $300,000 and Augusta County provided $100,000 in CARES Act funds to support the grant.

If you are interested in volunteering or in need of meals you can reach out online or call 540-886-1219.

Below are a list of organizations to receive funds.

Staunton:

American Frontier Culture Foundation, American Shakespeare Center, Augusta County Historical Society, Beverley Street Studio School, Blue Ridge CASA for Children, Camera Heritage Museum, Elk Hill, Happy Birthday America, Heifetz International Music Institute, Martha’s Meals on Wheels, Mental Health America-Augusta, New Directions Center, Project GROWS, Science Delivered, ShenanArts, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Staunton Augusta Art Center, Staunton Creative Community Fund, Staunton Music Festival, Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad, Staunton-Augusta YMCA, Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity, Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, Valley Conservation Council, Valley Mission, Valley Supportive Housing, and The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Foundation.

Augusta County:

Augusta Agricultural Industrial Exposition (Augusta Expo), Augusta County Fair, Augusta Health Foundation, Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley, DePaul Community Resources, Health Equipment and Loan Program, Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta, Ride With Pride, The Green Hanger Project and Secret Boutique, United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro, Valley Alliance for Education, Valley Hope Counseling Center, Verona Community Center, Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, and Weyers Cave Community Center.

