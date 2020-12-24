Advertisement

Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci got a special treat as he left work Wednesday.

EMS workers were waiting outside to serenade the good doctor ahead of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24.

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad cheered Fauci and sang the birthday song as he walked out.

Fauci, the nation’s foremost infections disease expert, has risen to international fame for his role in battling the coronavirus.

He said this birthday and Christmas will not be like other years.

Following his own guidance, he will avoid holiday travel.

He will miss spending Christmas and his birthday with his daughters for the first time since they were born.

It’s sad, Fauci said, but he feels the need to practice what he preaches.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front Christmas Eve
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday

Latest News

Folks walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts
Christmas Eve shoppers
Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve
Cold air on the way
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast
Project Grows provided Martha's Meals on Wheels with fresh vegetables every other Friday this...
Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County
COVID cases within all VADOC facilities are updated daily at 5 p.m.
Local correctional facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks