Advertisement

Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic

He was subdued with a stun gun
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested after authorities said he tossed golf clubs into highway traffic and then slugged a trooper who pulled him over.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call Wednesday that a motorist was tossing golf clubs on Interstate 75 near Tampa out of his van, which had a “cherry picker” boom and basket attached to the top, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A trooper spotted the van about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) away. The trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic...
Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic while traveling on I-75.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

Day initially complied with the trooper’s order to put the club down but resisted as the trooper tried to take him into custody, striking the trooper with his fist and pulling at his uniform and radio, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Day was subdued with a stun gun.

Day, 41, is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Online jail records showed Day was being held at the Hillsborough County Jail Thursday morning. Jail records listed him as unemployed. There was no online court docket for Day yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front Christmas Eve
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday

Latest News

Folks walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts
Christmas Eve shoppers
Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve
Cold air on the way
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast
Project Grows provided Martha's Meals on Wheels with fresh vegetables every other Friday this...
Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County
COVID cases within all VADOC facilities are updated daily at 5 p.m.
Local correctional facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks