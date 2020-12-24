Advertisement

Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the final stretch for shoppers on this rainy Christmas Eve as many people try to find last-minute items to stick under the tree.

“We’re shopping for dad. He needs a new spatula,” Amber Inofuentes said.

The clock is ticking to buy extra gifts for loved ones.

“I’m just picking up a couple of books last minute,” Lauren Hauser said.

The rain didn’t stop families like the Inofuentes from making sure their dog Bennett - named after University of Virginia Basketball Coach Tony Bennett - had a gift to open, too.

“We need to get our puppy a dog toy, because it was also his birthday this week,” Inofuentes said.

Despite the packed parking lots and rainy commute, Hauser says her shopping experience was a success.

“There were some folks, but I wouldn’t say crowded. It was pretty easy to get what I wanted and get in and out,” Hauser said.

For families like the Baileys, last-minute shopping is a family affair.

“We’re getting something for everyone, but it’s whatever we can accomplish before 2:00 and then we’re done. It’s a family tradition,” Rives Bailey said.

Shopper Chris Hellings just moved to Charlottesville from Philadelphia with his wife Susan and son Sam. He says this Christmas will be very different.

“Because we can’t stay with our extended family, which we would normally do, I’m choosing to focus on my immediate family. We will just have a nice fun night and then tomorrow morning be at home in our pajamas and enjoying each other’s company,” Hellings said.

If you’re still planning on heading out the door to grab last minute gifts, here’s some advice from a Christmas Eve shopper: “Be patient. Have a hood instead of an umbrella so you have your hands free,” Hauser said.

