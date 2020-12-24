Nonprofit organization raises money for Childcare program with Coolest Dog contest

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club (SVKC) held the Coolest Dog in Shenandoah Valley contest to raise money for the C-4 program. The goal started out as $5,000 but surpassed all expectations to raise more than $12,000 for the program.

The local Kiwanis club aims to help children and families in the Staunton Augusta and Waynesboro areas. During the pandemic, the organization focused on this mission in various ways, including the Coolest Dog Contest.

“We have been looking for a way to raise funds and also a project and these two ideas kind of came together,” said Faye Cooper with the SVKC.

The contest was completely virtual and there were 58 different entries for the coolest dog. Three dogs were picked for first, second and third place. Winners won gift cards ranging from $100 to $250.

“Each one of them indicated that the reason they participated was because of the cause,” Cooper explained. “One of our winners donated the gift card, (which was one of the prizes) back to us to give to one of the families in need,” Cooper explained.

For each of the entries, there was a $10 fee that covered participation and the first 10 votes. Then, every vote from friends, family or community members was $1. Anyone could vote as many times as they wanted. The Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge donated a match to the raised funds up to $1,800. There were also a number private donations.

The first place overall winner of the contest was Nancy Sorrells’ English Shepherd, Tyree. He is just over a year old.

The money is being donated the Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare (C4) program as the United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro continue to recruit employees and volunteers for the program.

Cooper said programs like C-4 are vital to our community during these times.

“This has ended up being a huge need for families during the pandemic,” Cooper said. We are just thrilled, about the outcome and we are so appreciative to members of our community who supported the effort and it was a lot of fun too.”

