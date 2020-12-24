Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.(NORAD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front Christmas Eve
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday

Latest News

Folks walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts
Christmas Eve shoppers
Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve
Cold air on the way
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast
Project Grows provided Martha's Meals on Wheels with fresh vegetables every other Friday this...
Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County
COVID cases within all VADOC facilities are updated daily at 5 p.m.
Local correctional facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks