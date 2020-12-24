Advertisement

Over 1M passengers screened for flights in US

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — The number of passengers screened for flights in the U.S. topped nearly 1.2 million Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, but it’s still about 38.5% below the same Wednesday last year, by far the smallest percentage decline since March.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday’s tally of 1.19 million was the most since mid-March.

It’s the third straight daily gain.

On the same weekday a year ago, 1.94 million passengers were screened. However, that was Christmas 2019 when travel was lighter than normal. On several days in early April after the pandemic broadsided the U.S. economy, fewer than 100,000 people were screened to board planes.

The bump comes as the CDC warns that holiday travel may increase one’s chances of getting and spreading the virus. It recommends staying home and postponing travel as the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front Christmas Eve
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday

Latest News

Folks walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
BBB of Central Virginia offers tips for returning holiday gifts
Christmas Eve shoppers
Last-minute shoppers brave the rain to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve
Cold air on the way
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast
Project Grows provided Martha's Meals on Wheels with fresh vegetables every other Friday this...
Community Foundation distributes sustainability grants for Staunton and Augusta County
COVID cases within all VADOC facilities are updated daily at 5 p.m.
Local correctional facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks