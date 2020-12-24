Advertisement

Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day

By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro is giving a gift of a warm meal this Christmas.

Owner Jamar Johnson said he gave away 276 meals on Thanksgiving and after seeing the need in the area and knowing how a kind gesture can go a long way, he wanted to give back more.

“It feels amazing. That day, all I could do is smile. It gets emotional and I just want to break down and cry just seeing how people are in need,” Johnson said.

From noon to 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, people can stop by to get a homemade meal.

“Have a spot that people can come and say, ‘Hey, here’s a nice, hot meal.’ I don’t get something out of a can and give it to them. I fix it just like they’re getting something from Papa’s Kitchen,” Johnson said.

He is planning to make 350 meals of fried pork chops, potato salad and green beans. It will be available on a first come first served basis. Any extras will be delivered to those who may not have heard about his plans.

Papa’s Kitchen is located at 608B N. Delphine Ave. in Waynebsoro under the Balli Food Mart.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front on the way for Christmas Eve
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 2 facing charges after Monday night pursuit in Staunton

Latest News

Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day