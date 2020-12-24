Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro is giving a gift of a warm meal this Christmas.

Owner Jamar Johnson said he gave away 276 meals on Thanksgiving and after seeing the need in the area and knowing how a kind gesture can go a long way, he wanted to give back more.

“It feels amazing. That day, all I could do is smile. It gets emotional and I just want to break down and cry just seeing how people are in need,” Johnson said.

From noon to 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, people can stop by to get a homemade meal.

“Have a spot that people can come and say, ‘Hey, here’s a nice, hot meal.’ I don’t get something out of a can and give it to them. I fix it just like they’re getting something from Papa’s Kitchen,” Johnson said.

He is planning to make 350 meals of fried pork chops, potato salad and green beans. It will be available on a first come first served basis. Any extras will be delivered to those who may not have heard about his plans.

Papa’s Kitchen is located at 608B N. Delphine Ave. in Waynebsoro under the Balli Food Mart.

