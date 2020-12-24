A rainy Christmas Eve followed by a cold Christmas Day

(WHSV) - A rainy Christmas Eve with a strong cold front passing through the area this evening. A cold Christmas Day is to follow.

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Cloudy with rain through the day. There will be some breaks in there but also the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures continue to rise into the 50s so it will feel more mild later in the day. Turning windy late day, with gusts in the afternoon approaching 30-40mph at times. Highs for the day in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations, mid to upper 50s for the Valley with a few spots even hitting 60! Feeling very pleasant in any breaks in the rain but it will remain windy as winds continue to increase for the night.

You may want to think about your Christmas decorations with the high winds on the way. It will be a good idea to secure things up around the house and deflate any inflatables with the high winds, especially for Christmas eve and early Christmas Day. Be careful with any driving especially on the highways or over mountainous areas.

RAINFALL: While melting snow and heavy rain can sometimes lead to flooding concerns, any flooding threat should be isolated, in more flood prone spots and more so for areas that still had snow on the ground. So localized flooding is possible but it should be limited. More than anything it will be just be very muddy with a lot of standing water in fields and along the roads. Rainfall expected to be about 1-2″. Some spots could see over 2″ especially along the Blue Ridge Mountains. This will be total rain by about midnight.

CHRISTMAS EVE EVENING: Heading into the evening showers will continue with pockets of heavy rain and temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until the cold front passage. Staying windy with gusts 30-50 mph, even a few higher gusts possible along the Allegheny mountains especially as the front crosses in the mid-late evening.

COLD FRONT TIMING: With the cold front and the temperature drop, we’re looking between 7-9 pm for our West Virginia locations including Highland county. For the Valley 9-midnight. As the front crosses temperatures will drop about 15-20 degrees in about two hours. It will get cold, fast. Also expect high wind gusts. Isolated areas of damaging winds and a few power outages possible.

As cooler air works in by mid evening, rain will be mixing with snow for the Potomac Highlands and changing over to all snow for the Allegheny mountains. As the Valley starts to dry out, there may be some wet snow mixing in at the very end. With warm road temperatures in the Valley, roadways will likely just be wet.

WINDS: Windy for Thursday evening with winds 10-20 mph for the entire viewing area with gusts up to 30-50mph. It’s possible to see a few higher gusts to 50mph at highest elevation areas, above 3,000′. As the cold front crosses overnight drying out in the Valley and snow for the Alleghenies. A few snow showers for the Potomac Highlands.

High winds continue overnight as the area starts to dry out (except the Allegheny mountains) and becoming cold fast. Lows in the upper teens in West Virginia and in the low to mid 20s for the Valley.

FLASH FREEZE: With the rapid cooling and a wet ground, a flash freeze is possible. It depends on how much the winds can dry out some surfaces. Use caution on roads, bridges and overpasses where they may be some ice build up quickly.

Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies (WHSV)

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s, and temperatures remain in the 20s for the day. Mostly cloudy and a very cold and windy Christmas day. Highs only reach the mid to upper 20s but with the wind, it will feel like the teens.

Wind will be strongest early in the day. Gusts 20-30 mph. Calming down around sunset.

SNOW: Upslope snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains and flurries and snow squalls east of the Alleghenies. Where we have squalls, yes isolated in the Valley too, this can accumulate. So don’t be surprised to see some Christmas flurries or a few quick snow squalls. The greatest accumulation will be across the Allegheny mountains where 3-6″ of snow will be expected. Isolated higher totals especially for western Pendleton, Grant, and into Tucker counties.

Other areas in our West Virginia locations could see a trace to 2″, depending on elevation and how far west you are located, and snow squalls. Snow squalls are narrow bands of snow and in any heavy squall, snow can accumulate quickly but in a limited area. This also includes the mountains on the west side of Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah counties as well as Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge.

East of Shenandoah and Little North Mountain in the Valley: A trace of snow is possible but if snow squalls develop, a quick inch of snow could accumulate. This is all going to be dependent on snow squalls. These are banded, so it’s not widespread. Not everyone will see snow. Elsewhere with the winds we can even see blowing flurries at times.

3-6"+ for the Allegheny Mountains, T-2" for the rest of West Virginia, far western Virginia, and the Blue RIdge Mountains, possible trace to an inch for the Valley. (WHSV)

Winds calming down with sunset. Christmas night lows in the mid teens for the Valley and around 10 degrees in West Virginia. It will be a very Frigid Christmas night as skies clear out.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cool with wind staying on the lighter side. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. It may be a bit breezy at times but winds shifting out of the south.

A cold evening with temperatures below freezing. Mostly clear as temperatures fall down into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds nearly calm.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures will return to average for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day as we have a weak system coming into the region. Currently looking at a few spotty showers to start off the next work week and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy at times through the day. Rain will be minimal and not widespread. Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A sunny day and cool, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 40s.

It looks like our next system should be coming by Thursday bringing another batch of rain.

