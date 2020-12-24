Verona stabbing suspect in custody

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man is in custody after an investigation into a stabbing which led to a vehicle pursuit by law enforcement.

Around 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing along Lee Street in Verona.

According to Sheriff Donald Smith, deputies saw Taylor Reed leaving the area and attempted to stop him.

Reed, the suspect in the stabbing, is accused of refusing to stop for deputies and led them on a pursuit which ended in a crash near Blue Ridge Community College. Reed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Smith said the stabbing victim was flown to UVA with life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.

“This was an isolated domestic violence incident. There is no threat to the Augusta County community at this time,” Smith said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are involved in the investigations into the stabbing and crash.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.