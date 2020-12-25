Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office delivers bikes to children in community

Augusta County Sheriff's Office delivers bikes to local community
Augusta County Sheriff's Office delivers bikes to local community(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s office continued a tradition of giving to their community.

For the third year in a row, the Augusta County Sheriff’s office made the holidays a bit more special for some local children.

“This is a way for us to give back to the community,” Sheriff Donald Smith said. “For some of these children this is probably the only gift that they’ll get.”

Teaming up with the Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, 87 bicycles were delivered to kids in the community on Christmas Eve.

“The deputies are able to go out and interact and work with them, be with them and present them with the bikes,” Smith said. “It becomes really good for the holiday season and a really good morale booster for the sheriff’s office.”

The bikes were paid for by Walmart and several local businesses.

“We’re able to do stuff like this because the community backs us and the community puts in the effort,” Smith said.

The generosity of the donors went a long way in giving kids in the area an unforgettable gift.

“They want no recognition. They just want to be a part of the community and it means a lot to us,” Smith said.

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Thursday, December 24, 2020

