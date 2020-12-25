“Daddy’s Home:” Cap of Roanoke WWII veteran shipped to family from strangers abroad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even though Christmas isn’t until Friday, a Roanoke woman has already opened one of the best Christmas gifts she’s ever received.

It arrived thanks to the power of the internet and the kindness of strangers abroad.

As a follow up story, part two of this cross-country generosity shows how these strangers brought back the past with a wonderful present.

“It looks like it’s taped very well,” Linda Bach says to her mother, Sue Thasher, as they both tear into a tightly wrapped package Wednesday evening.

“Those big scissors will be better,” Thrasher says, slashing at the box.

Thrasher has been waiting for this moment for weeks. But inside the box is a gift decades in the making.

“OOh!” Thrasher exclaims as Bach pulls out a green army pilot’s cap from the bubble wrap.

“It’s got his signature right in the middle,” she said.

It’s a cap with a signature belonging to E.B Thrasher JR., Sue Thrasher’s husband of many, happy years, before his passing in 2017.

Before they met, Thrasher piloted the B-24 liberator over the skies of Italy in WWII.

But that has yet to explain how his hat ended up in a military museum in France.

“So of course I couldn’t scroll past that because I immediately start to think who was this man?” said Janie Simon over a Zoom call in November.

Simon is an American and a collector of wartime memorabilia who splits her time between the U.S. and the Netherlands.

She recently found this mystery cap on an online French auction and then found Thrasher’s family on Facebook, all of whom were interested in getting the cap back.

So she phoned a French friend for a favor.

“I think the internet can do magic!” said the friend, Sarah A. L.

Sarah is a French gemologist who befriended Simon over the internet.

Being familiar with the auction house, Simon asked her to make the bid.

“We had to do everything we could to help this so nice Christmas gift for the family,” she said over Zoom.

That’s because returning this cap wasn’t just a favor to Janie.

It was a gift from the liberated to the liberator.

Sarah’s great grandfather, Marcel Schnerb, was a jeweler in Paris, a father of four, and a passenger on the first train from Paris to Auschwitz.

“He felt that he didn’t have to hide because he use to serve during the first war so he didn’t want to hide himself and his family,” his great granddaughter explained.

Schneb died in 1942 at Auschwitz before the liberators, like Thrasher, helped bring the hell of war to an end for the rest of his family. And that made getting the cap back to the Thrasher family a must for Sarah.

“It’s very, very sweet to be able to do that,” she said. “I feel, I feel lucky.”

And so, from Europe to Roanoke, the cap comes home and the past becomes a present they’ll cherish long into the future.

“He’d be so, he’d be happy,” said Bach with a smile, after passing the hat around to her three other brothers. “He’d be so happy the hat’s with his family, like I said, instead of a stranger. It’s back home, daddy’s home.”

