Harrisonburg church hosts Christmas Eve services on Court Square

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some Christmas Eve church services looked a bit different in 2020.

First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg held an outdoor Christmas Eve celebration on Court Square.

Church members gathered to sing carols and light candles together through the rain.

“It’s great,” Pastor Jon Heeringa said. “It just shows that there’s more unity and people are willing to jump into things even if it’s a little bit uncomfortable. They know that their faith is worth it.”

The church also offered a livestream online for people that did not attend.

Heeringa said they were glad they were able to put the celebration together, even with the weather.

