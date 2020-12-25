How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we near a year into the pandemic, keeping track of the number of vaccinations in our population is arguably as important as the number of COVID-19 infections.

The Virginia Health Department just launched a new Vaccine Dashboard tool to help track that vaccination process, across the Commonwealth. The public can now easily view data on vaccine totals, distribution areas, and even demographics on who is getting the shot.

As of Christmas Eve in Virginia, more than 31,000 frontline workers have received their first dose. The number of shots administered daily is also posted, with nearly 1,900 healthcare employees getting injected over the last 24-hours. VDH also posts how many doses have been distributed throughout the state, administered or still in storage, which over 227,000.

[ VDH: Nearly 31,500 Virginians receive COVID-19 vaccine | 227k+ distributed statewide ]

A color-coded map of the state also shows where vaccines were administered, so far. Richmond city recorded over 500 shots. Henrico posted more than 1,300 and Chesterfield posted 1,500.

If you check out the demographics tab, those people who’ve received the vaccine are broken down by age, race and sex. However, doctors don’t have to report that demographic information, they’re only asked to. For nearly 28,000 patients, no demographic information, like ethnic background, was reported.

But what is sure to change, and grow, are the numbers on how many Virginians are vaccinated. Now, Virginians can keep track, dose by dose.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.