More sunshine for the weekend as temperatures slowly rise

(WHSV) - More sunshine for the weekend as temperatures climb into next week.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Still breezy at times, making it feel much colder. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cool. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

A cold evening with temperatures below freezing. Mostly clear as temperatures fall down into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds nearly calm but a very cold night.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures will return to average for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A pleasant afternoon. Cool into the evening with clouds on the increase and evening temperatures in the 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Temperatures rising into the 30s to start. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day as we have a weak system coming into the region. A few spotty showers for our West Virginia locations. Dry for the Valley. Highs in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, near 50 for the Valley. Overall a pleasant day but breezy at times through the day as a weak cold front crosses. The breeze making it feel cooler. Clearing behind the front for the evening. Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A sunny day and cooler, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 40s.

ThURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain showers for the day. Pockets of heavy rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Rain continues into the evening before tapering off. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s behind a cold front.

FRIDAY: Clear and very cold to start in the 20s. More sunshine for the day and cool with highs near 40.

