Community comes together to give local children Christmas presents

Chastity Eppard, of Elkton, unexpectedly head started the large project to give back.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Chastity Eppard made a Facebook post asking if any local children needed gifts this year for Christmas on Friday.

Eppard said she felt the urge to give back in this stressful year.

After a few messages, she had seven children on her list who would like gifts, so she reached out to see if anybody else in the community could help.

Before she knew it, about 30 adults joined in wanting to help in any way they could.

The community gave gifts to 23 children in 10 families all the way from Luray to Harrisonburg for Christmas Eve.

“We felt just as good going around giving gifts as we did opening our presents this morning. Honestly, I enjoyed yesterday just as much if not more than I did today. It just feels really good to know that people will still come together and help people even though the world that we live in is kind of crappy lately,” Eppard said.

Eppard said she is thankful to everyone for coming together, and said people are already on board for next year.

