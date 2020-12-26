Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Around the holidays, many movie goers head to the theaters.

This had been a tough year especially for the movie theater industry and Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is looking forward to seeing a good amount of people come throughout the coming days.

“Today and tomorrow will be the busiest that we’ve had since March. That’s not saying a lot, there were some days when we had zero customers,” Owner Brett Hayes said.

Movie-goers often go to see new releases or for tradition.

“A lot of folks come out. They wear Santa hats. They’ve got candy canes and this is part of their tradition and they can do it safely. They can have their tradition safe at the theater and we love to have them out here. It’s great seeing them,” Hayes said.

This holiday season, however, a packed theater will not be a problem. Hayes said even with more people, this year’s Christmas revenue will be about 10% of what they saw last year.

“Each theater that is full is only at 25% capacity, so with the social distancing and everything they’re not full like they used to be. They’re full at 25%, but there’s rows in between every set of people and seats in between every group of people,” Hayes said.

To ensure distancing, people are able to select their seat in the theater except for the seats that are unavailable. Once a seat is picked, the two seats next to the group on each side are blocked off so each group is in its own “bubble.”

With more customers, some staff members worked on Christmas Day for the first time since March and all eyes are on 2021.

“We’re looking forward to everybody getting vaccinated and this thing being over hopefully by April, May, June,” Hayes said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made many traditions look different, Zeus Digital Theater is thankful to have a little bit of normalcy back.

