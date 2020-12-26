Advertisement

No. 16 UVA set to face No. 1 Gonzaga Saturday

No. 16 Virginia to play no. 1 Gonzaga Saturday.
No. 16 Virginia to play no. 1 Gonzaga Saturday.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 16 Virginia is preparing to face the nation’s top team Saturday afternoon.

UVA will play no. 1 Gonzaga in Fort Worth, TX.

The ‘Hoos are coming off a 36-point win over William & Mary Tuesday afternoon.

The Cavaliers were unable to play previously scheduled games against no. 12 Michigan State, Wake Forest and no. 5 Villanova due to a pause in basketball-related activities because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

Virginia was able to add this game to the out-of-conference slate Dec. 17.

“When you play a team as talented and as explosive as Gonzaga, I don’t know what prepares you for that,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “I know how good they are and I know what we’ll have to do at a high level to be in a game like that, make it competitive and hopefully be successful. I understand that and it’ll be a different kind of game the way they get down the floor.”

Bennett said UVA will have to improve on the boards as the 14 offensive rebounds they allowed against William & Mary “won’t fly” against Gonzaga.

Tip-off from Dickies Arena is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,078 on Friday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way

Latest News

Strasburg girls basketball opens up winter season.
Strasburg basketball kicks off high school hoops season
Student Athlete of the Week: Amelia Mitchell
Student Athlete of the Week: Amelia Mitchell
The No. 7 West Virginia men’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Kansas, 79-65, at Allen Fieldhouse...
No. 7 WVU falls to hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas
Flames eager to play, make another state run
Flames eager to play, make another state run