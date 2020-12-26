Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA delivers special gift this Christmas

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This Christmas, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) delivered a special gift to a Shenandoah Valley family.

While snow was falling on the ground, the RHSPCA delivered a puppy named “Murphy” to his forever home on Christmas Day.

For the first time this year, families were allowed to sign up to have their adopted pet brought to them over the holiday. As Dacia Foster, Volunteer Coordinator at the RHSPCA, added, sometimes people worry about return rates being higher on animals given as gifts, but studies show they are actually not higher and these families were able to meet and pick out their furry friend before the drop-off date.

The RHSPCA delivered two kittens on Christmas Eve and another kitten on Christmas along with Murphy.

“Especially this year, after just everything that this year has been getting a puppy delivered to your house on Christmas day when it is snowing, it’s just got to be super magical,” Foster said.

Murphy’s adoptive mother, Misty Meadows said getting Murphy on Christmas means a lot to her because she couldn’t see her family this year because of COVID-19.

