Vaccination rate in WV surges, as pandemic claims more lives

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is reporting that nearly half of his state’s state’s stock of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered.

But the promising news was tempered by the governor’s announcement on Christmas Day that 55 more West Virginians had died from the disease.

During a press briefing on Christmas day, the governor went one by one listing the newest deaths, which now total more than 1,250. West Virginia has had nearly 80,200 confirmed cases of the disease thus far.

