Advertisement

December chill and more rain on the way

Christmas Eve System
Christmas Eve System(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Temperatures near average for most of the week but another system by New Year’s brings more rain.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. High clouds build in later in the day ahead of a weak cold front Monday.

Cool into the evening with a few high clouds, evening temperatures slipping into the 30s Cold overnight with more clouds. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Breezy at times for the night. A few higher gusts for the Allegheny mountains.

A weak front crosses very early Monday morning. A few spotty showers just before sunrise in our West Virginia locations with a little sleet or snowflakes mixing in. Activity will be limited.

MONDAY: Temperatures rising into the 30s to start with clouds and a few spotty showers with a light wintry mix for our West Virginia locations. If we do see anything in the Valley, it would be very isolated. Then plenty of sunshine for the day behind the front.

Highs in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, near 50 or even into the low 50s for the Valley. Overall a pleasant day but breezy at times through the day after the front crosses. . The breeze making it feel cooler. Clear and cooling quick for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s.

Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s under mostly clear skies. A cold night as lows will be in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine with high clouds for the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool early but turning more mild for the afternoon ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs in the low 50s. Mainly dry for most of the day, then a few scattered showers later in the afternoon and the evening. Steadier rain overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers for most of the day. Starting out in the upper 40s but highs eventually in the low to mid 50s just before a cold front crosses. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain tapers off in the even as temperatures turn colder behind the front. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s. A cool but pleasant January day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,584 on Saturday
How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Zeus Digital Theater
Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

Latest News

Overnight forecast 12/24/2020
Overnight forecast 12/24/2020
Christmas Eve Forecast 12/24/2020
Christmas Eve Forecast 12/24/2020
Christmas Eve System
Rain on the way and much colder by Christmas
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020