Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,584 on Saturday
How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Zeus Digital Theater
Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

Latest News

Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
A car is seen flipped over after falling off of a cliff in San Francisco,
Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco